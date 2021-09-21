Minnesota State Rep. Frazier won't run for Hennepin County attorney
Minnesota House Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope, announced Tuesday that he won't run for Hennepin County Attorney. When Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said three weeks ago that he wouldn't seek re-election, Frazier's name was among those floated as potential replacements. Online speculation about a possible Frazier candidacy continued as several local leaders announced their interest in the post.m.startribune.com
