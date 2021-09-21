Rick Roberts: Pay No Attention To What’s Happening Here

Mandatory detention. There, was that so hard? Chris Cabrera, a Border Patrol agent and a VP of the National Border Patrol Council chapter in the Rio Grande Valley, is here to tell you that the border crisis is a willful decision by Walter Biden. What? You didn’t know there was still a crisis on the border? Well, Democrats are expert at diverting your attention, and between mask and vaccine mandates and the Afghanistan fiasco, you’d be forgiven if you forgot about the border. But Border Patrol Agents like Chris haven’t forgotten, because they live it every day. Hear what else Chris has to say about the border on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo courtesy of WFAA)

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO