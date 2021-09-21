CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Roberts: Pay No Attention To What’s Happening Here

wbap.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you noticed all the media coverage on this Petito missing person case? Isn’t it interesting that you don’t hear much about Afghanistan, COVID-19, the UN, and the surge of migrants at the border? Can you say “distraction?”

www.wbap.com

wbap.com

Rick Roberts: There’s A Simple Solution To Biden’s Border Crisis!

Mandatory detention. There, was that so hard? Chris Cabrera, a Border Patrol agent and a VP of the National Border Patrol Council chapter in the Rio Grande Valley, is here to tell you that the border crisis is a willful decision by Walter Biden. What? You didn’t know there was still a crisis on the border? Well, Democrats are expert at diverting your attention, and between mask and vaccine mandates and the Afghanistan fiasco, you’d be forgiven if you forgot about the border. But Border Patrol Agents like Chris haven’t forgotten, because they live it every day. Hear what else Chris has to say about the border on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo courtesy of WFAA)
U.S. POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Kamala Harris Came to My House. Here's What Happened.

When I heard the sirens from Vice President Kamala Harris’s motorcade in the distance last week, my heart just about stopped. I have lived in Washington for more than 20 years and have seen enough motorcades to think of them more as an inconvenience than a novelty. But this motorcade was different. This motorcade would drive down my block and stop in front of my home.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Biden’s Climate Agenda

Why is it that the Hollywood elite and the mush mouthed liberal elite are arm and arm forcing the Climate agenda? They are demanding corporations in an open letter to congress to pass the green new deal. Should we let these Hollywood nutjobs tell us how to live our lives?
ADVOCACY
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Are There Any Real Religious Reasons To Not Get Vaccinated?

Dr. Robert Jeffress, pastor at First Baptist Dallas, joins the show to take a look at religious exemptions for the COVID vaccine and if there’s any substance to them. Plus, if you boycott the vaccine for religious reasons, what else do you need to give up due to the same ingredients being used in many different scientific medicines? Dr. Jeffress and Chris break it all down on NewsTalk 820, WBAP!
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Fighting Back Against Mandates

In the state of New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has signed an executive order to give herself the ability to call in the National Guard, as a result of so many healthcare workers refusing to get vaccinated and set to lose their jobs as a result of the state’s vaccine mandate. Is this even going to work? Do they have the numbers or experience to help fill the expected positions? Or will this end in a disaster? What do you think about Hochul’s actions and about the healthcare workers fighting back? The Chris Krok Show is heard weeknights on NewsTalk 820, WBAP!
HEALTH
sportswar.com

Ok, what happened here? (inside)

Nice. I am curious if anyone knows what you are talking about. -- Coach McGuirk 09/16/2021 6:55PM. I thought he was talking about a color. Now I’m thinking there’s more to it ** -- Hoakie82 09/16/2021 7:03PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login...
NFL

