Rick Roberts: The Media and The Border Crossing

Dana Perino has been a member of the Fox News family for over a decade now, having joined the network in 2009 as a contributor, only to grow into one of their principal political analysts and anchors. She always wanted to be a journalist, but she initially studied Mass Communications at Colorado State University-Pueblo, followed by a Master’s in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois-Springfield. Dana later got a chance to be the Press Secretary for the George W. Bush administration, which helped her come to Fox News. So now, let’s find out if she’s planning to move on from this organization as well, shall we?
