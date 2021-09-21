CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Rick Roberts: The Media and The Border Crossing

wbap.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick talks about how the media is distracting us and twisting the truth about the migrants and the border crisis. Where is the giggle queen? Where is Sleepy Joe? Guess who was there? Governor Abbott!!!

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Biden’s Climate Agenda

Why is it that the Hollywood elite and the mush mouthed liberal elite are arm and arm forcing the Climate agenda? They are demanding corporations in an open letter to congress to pass the green new deal. Should we let these Hollywood nutjobs tell us how to live our lives?
ADVOCACY
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Says Texas Must Defend Against Invasion!

Are you as frustrated with Walter Biden’s border crisis as Rick is? Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is, too. The Legislature voted an extra $2 billion for border security. Gov. Abbott has sent extra DPS and National Guard troops to the border. What else can be done? Lt. Gov. Patrick says Texas must exercise it’s right under Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution and defend the state against an invasion. Invasion?! Oh my, how controversial! Lt. Gov. Patrick is here to tell you all about it on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Who Do GOP Voters Want To Run For President?

Who do you think? McLaughlin & Associates did a survey of Republican voters and asked a hypothetical question: if the 2024 GOP primary were held today, who would you vote for? A few names got votes: Mike Pence got 10%, Ron DeSantis got 8%, everyone else didn’t get above 3%. The winner far and away, with 59% of the vote, was Donald Trump. Does that surprise you? It shouldn’t. Trump is a proven commodity. If he hadn’t had to spend 4 years fighting Democrats and Republicans in his own party, just think of what he could have accomplished. After 8 months of Walter Biden, Donald Trump is looking pretty good, don’t you think? Rick opens the phone lines to you and asks: who would you vote for as President in 2024 and why? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guess Who#Giggle#The Border Crossing
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Can We Bring Patriotism Back?

People of all political stripes used to take pride in being an American. We used to be able to talk to each other. Cancel culture has changed that! But a call from Mike in El Paso got Rick’s attention. He talks to soldiers at Fort Bliss, and a lot of them tell him that between vaccine and mask mandates, Gen. Milley going behind President Trump’s back, and charges that America is systemically racist, why should anyone fight and die for this country? Our youth are being indoctrinated in school in “wokeness.” Can we bring patriotism back? Rick opens the phone lines to you on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
U.S. POLITICS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

US partly reopens border crossing near encampment

DEL RIO, Texas – The Texas border crossing where thousands of Haitian migrants converged in recent weeks was to be partially reopened late Saturday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Federal and local officials said no migrants remained at the makeshift encampment as of Friday, after some of the...
DEL RIO, TX
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: A Picture’s Worth A Thousand Words

Empty-headed politicians are screaming for the heads of the border patrol agents on horseback in those photos. Well Rick has some audio of a man who went to a college campus and talked to open border supporters and showed them the photos of the crisis at the border. What they say will surprise you.
PHOTOGRAPHY
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Do You Trust Other Americans To Make a Smart Decision in 2022?

The border crisis, the Petito case, and all the rest of the stories that are twirling around in the fake news cycle are all to make you forget about Afghanistan. In 2022 and 2024, we need to make sure no one forgets about Afghanistan. Do you believe there are enough Americans intelligent enough to make the right choice in 2022?
POLITICS
Arkansas Online

Haitians cleared, border crossing at Texas to reopen

DEL RIO, Texas -- The Texas border crossing where thousands of Haitian migrants converged in recent weeks was to be partially reopened Saturday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency announced. Federal and local officials said no migrants remained at the makeshift encampment as of Friday, after some of the...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Times

DHS shuts down border crossing to deal with growing migrant camp

Homeland Security announced late Friday that it was shutting down the border crossing in Del Rio, Texas, to deal with a massive migrant camp that’s sprung up underneath the international bridge. The move marked a black eye for Biden administration officials, who just a day before had disputed Gov. Greg...
DEL RIO, TX
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Has Patriotism Become A Bad Thing?

Remember when it was cool to be a patriot? To love your country and take pride in displaying the Flag and singing the National Anthem? A long time ago even liberals were patriotic. Remember JFK? “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country”? But if you listen to the lamestream media and Leftist politicians, you would think patriotism is evil! Is patriotism a bad thing? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
POLITICS
Fox News

Gutfeld blasts Dems, media for border narrative

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
U.S. POLITICS
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Gov. Abbott gives an update on border security, crossings in Del Rio

DEL RIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference in Del Rio, Texas Tuesday to give updates on border security. The press conference took place at the international bridge in Del Rio, where thousands of mostly Haitian immigrants have arrived and gathered under the international bridge. On...
DEL RIO, TX
KVIA

Abbott backpedals on pledge to shut down 6 border crossings

UPDATE: AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott said on Thursday that he directed state troopers and the Texas National Guard “to shut down six points of entry along the southern border” at the request of U.S. Customs and Border Protection — then reversed himself shortly after, blaming the Biden administration for flip-flopping in its request for state help.
DEL RIO, TX
CBS Austin

Abbott shuts down six border crossings in response to massive surge

DEL RIO, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that he's shut down six border crossings in response to the massive surge of undocumented migrants under the International Bridge in Del Rio. "The sheer negligence of the Biden Administration to do their job and secure the border is...
DEL RIO, TX
MarketRealist

What Joe Biden's Driving Tax Would Mean for Motorists

Within the massive infrastructure bill moving through Congress are 2,700 pages detailing the various programs President Biden hopes to put in place. Although the bipartisan $1 trillion package has passed the Senate, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has “effectively decoupled the two bills” according to the New York Times.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecinemaholic.com

Is Dana Perino Leaving Fox News?

Dana Perino has been a member of the Fox News family for over a decade now, having joined the network in 2009 as a contributor, only to grow into one of their principal political analysts and anchors. She always wanted to be a journalist, but she initially studied Mass Communications at Colorado State University-Pueblo, followed by a Master’s in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois-Springfield. Dana later got a chance to be the Press Secretary for the George W. Bush administration, which helped her come to Fox News. So now, let’s find out if she’s planning to move on from this organization as well, shall we?
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy