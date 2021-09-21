Rick Roberts: The Media and The Border Crossing

Who do you think? McLaughlin & Associates did a survey of Republican voters and asked a hypothetical question: if the 2024 GOP primary were held today, who would you vote for? A few names got votes: Mike Pence got 10%, Ron DeSantis got 8%, everyone else didn’t get above 3%. The winner far and away, with 59% of the vote, was Donald Trump. Does that surprise you? It shouldn’t. Trump is a proven commodity. If he hadn’t had to spend 4 years fighting Democrats and Republicans in his own party, just think of what he could have accomplished. After 8 months of Walter Biden, Donald Trump is looking pretty good, don’t you think? Rick opens the phone lines to you and asks: who would you vote for as President in 2024 and why? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO