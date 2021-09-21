Patricia Ann (Morton) Wiles, 83, of Searcy, Arkansas, surrounded by her family, joined family and friends in the arms of her Savior on September 15, 2021. Ann was born on September 11, 1938, in Mammoth Springs, Arkansas to Hugh Paul and Johnnie (Bearden) Morton, the third of three children. Growing up, she lived in Mammoth Springs, Salem, Arkansas and finally Beebe, Arkansas where she played basketball for and graduated from Beebe High School and met the love of her life, James Lowell Wiles of Beebe. After high school, she attended college at Arkansas State College in Jonesboro, where she majored in Business. Ann and Lowell were married on May 26, 1963, at First Baptist Church in Beebe by her grandfather Hugh Dudley Morton. She spent the next 20 years as a devoted Navy wife and mother, raising two children in a loving Christian household in several locations across the United States. She and Lowell enjoyed traveling the country on vacation, fishing, visiting family and friends and seeing new places. In her later years, Ann loved attending the yearly Bearden Family Reunions on Petit Jean Mountain where she was able to visit with her many cousins and their families. Her family was important to Ann and she loved them all dearly. She was especially close to her sister Paula and brother John and would talk with them on a weekly basis. Most of all, Ann was devoted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ which was evident in her care and love for all around her, her service to the church in choir, and her joy and laughter which she shared with everyone. Ann was preceded in death by her parents John Paul and Johnnie Morton of Beebe, her sister Paula Jean and brother-in-law Lowell McVey of Raytown, Missouri, her sister-in-law Louise Morton of Alto, New Mexico and her grandnephew Kurt McVey of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. She is survived by her husband of 58 years James Lowell Wiles, her brother John Dudley Morton of Alto, New Mexico, two children James (Jan) of Beebe and Jeff (Naomi) of Tampa, Florida, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a host of cousins near and far. Drop-in visitation was noon to 5:00 p.m. Monday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Graveside service was 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Beebe Cemetery. Please visit www.smithfamilycares/westbrook for online guest register.