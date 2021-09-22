CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

The social safety net explained

By For recommendations, more, s
marketplace.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressional Democrats are working on a $3.5 trillion bill that would vastly expand the social safety net. But what exactly is this thing we call the social safety net?. “We’re talking about things like the earned income tax credit, child tax credits, a cash transfer program called TANF, or Temporary Assistance [for] Needy Families … but if you think about how long it might take you to get on your feet, it is a relatively meager and challenging system to subsist on.” said Tina Sacks, associate professor of social welfare at the University of California, Berkeley.

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

Related
kcrw.com

Democrats’ $3.5T spending bill could transform caregiving and social safety net. Will it reach Biden’s desk?

This week, Congressional lawmakers are trying to avert a government shutdown, pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill, and reach an agreement on a $3.5 trillion spending plan that could be as monumental as FDR’s New Deal or Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society. It includes social safety net expansions and caregiving provisions, such as paid leave to take care of family, and community-based services for older and disabled Americans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wgnradio.com

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi on House considering $1 trillion infrastructure bill without social safety net legislation

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8th) joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a few things happening on Capitol Hill, which includes the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, and raising the debt ceiling by October 18th to avoid a government shutdown. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Safety Net#Social Welfare#Democrats#Tanf#Needy Families#Americans#The Los Angeles Times#The New York Times
The 74

Pfizer Sends Vaccine Data for Kids Ages 5-11 to FDA

Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for 5- to 11-year olds, the pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday. The development represents another key step toward shots for young children, but Pfizer has yet to formally submit a request to the FDA for authorization to […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Ohio Capital Journal

Examining the numbers behind new census option to share multiracial heritage

There is no doubt that the number of racial and ethnic populations in cities and counties and states across the country is a factor in many government grants and programs and long-term planning. It has been for a very long time. Earlier this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a report that said “EPA’s […] The post Examining the numbers behind new census option to share multiracial heritage appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Amazing’: New Minnesota Grant Helps Foster Care Youth Pay For College

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Dreaming big is getting easier for foster youth in Minnesota thanks to a new law taking effect next year. Recently, the Fostering Independence Higher Education grant program passed in the State Legislature. It includes almost $3.8 million to help those in the foster care system pay extra costs associated with schooling. Those costs can include college tuition, books, room and board. Those eligible must be foster children between the ages of 13 to 26. They also must be Minnesota residents currently or previously in foster care within the state. Recipients must be accepted into or attending eligible institutions in Minnesota as well. The...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy