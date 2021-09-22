The social safety net explained

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Dreaming big is getting easier for foster youth in Minnesota thanks to a new law taking effect next year. Recently, the Fostering Independence Higher Education grant program passed in the State Legislature. It includes almost $3.8 million to help those in the foster care system pay extra costs associated with schooling. Those costs can include college tuition, books, room and board. Those eligible must be foster children between the ages of 13 to 26. They also must be Minnesota residents currently or previously in foster care within the state. Recipients must be accepted into or attending eligible institutions in Minnesota as well. The...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO