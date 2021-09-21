CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Things About Horse Racing

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of sport is a phenomenal one, to say the least. It is full of great underdog stories, unforgettable moments, and barrels of fun. It is so great that there are just so many sports for fans to enjoy with this consideration. No matter your interests, there is a good chance that everyone has a sport to enjoy and support. Some people will go for football, while others will prefer the likes of boxing or MMA. No matter what you like, there is a good chance the sport has given you some great memories.

The Most Popular Horse Racing Tracks

The best way to experience horse racing is to immerse yourself in the sport. To do that, you should consider visiting the many horse racing tracks that can be found all over the world. We have ten of the most popular ones right here, so find the closest one and see what all the fuss is about. Maybe one day you can say you’ve visited all of them!
Riverside Press Enterprise

Horse racing notes: Los Alamitos hosting three stakes this weekend

• $75,000 Capote Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 1/2 furlongs. • $100,000 Los Alamitos Special, 3-year-olds and up, 1 1/16 miles. • $75,000 Dark Mirage Stakes, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, 1 mile. DOWN THE STRETCH. • Trainer Cesar De Alba is a believer in 17-year-old apprentice jockey Diego Herrera, tied...
UPI News

Rich turf events at Belmont, Woodbine highlight weekend horse racing

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Belmont Park returns to action this weekend with Irish and English horses, including Bolshoi Ballet, chasing the third leg of New York's rich turf series. Belmont combines with Woodbine's rich turf weekend and Churchill Downs' autumnal opening to offer a half dozen Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" events across Saturday and Sunday.
numberfire.com

​Belmont Horse Racing Picks for Saturday 9/18/21

Starting at 1:00 p.m. EST, we have 11 races at Belmont Park. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
theplaidhorse.com

Online horse racing with sign-up bonus in Japan.

The popularity of horse racing in Japan is evident when you see the racetracks and ticket booths on weekends. Many people, from the young to the old, enjoy betting their luck on horses that run beautifully. Of course, many people are also interested in online horse racing. Many people around...
Riverside Press Enterprise

Horse racing notes: Life Is Good faces older horses at Kelso Handicap

• $75,000 Lucky Spell Stakes, 3-year-old fillies, 6 furlongs. • $75,000 Royal Owl Stakes, 2-year-olds bred in CA, 5 1/2 furlongs. • Hot Rod Charlie headlines a field of nine 3-year-olds for Saturday’s $1 million Pennsylvania Derby at Parx Racing. Medina Spirit was the original 2-1 morning-line favorite, but trainer Bob Baffert has elected not to run the controversial Kentucky Derby winner in the 1 1/8-mile race. Hot Rod Charlie, who will be ridden by Flavien Prat for trainer Doug O’Neill, figures to be challenged by the Steve Asmussen-trained Midnight Bourbon and Keepmeinmind. Post time for the race is 2:49 p.m.
Telegraph

More horse races coming to Collinsville in 2022

COLLINSVILLE — The Illinois Racing Board last week unanimously awarded organizational licenses to both FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing in Collinsville and Hawthorne Race Course in the Chicago suburb of Stickney. The state racing board also approved the 2022 race calendars at both sites. The Collinsville track will have 61...
chartattack.com

How To Prepare A Horse For A Race

Do you have a horse that you need to prepare for a race? Or are you curious about how horses are prepared for upcoming races? Maybe you want to place a bet and want to know more about the entire process? Whatever your reason might be, we have the answer for you!
theplaidhorse.com

Riding Helmets: Why You Should Wear One

While horse riding, safety should always be our first concern. Read this article to know why protecting yourself using a helmet is so important. Horse riding is certainly a fun and exciting sport. Whether it’s a hobby or a profession, the question is: Are you riding safely? As thrilling and exciting it is, it can quickly get dangerous and accidents are not uncommon.
theplaidhorse.com

How Important is Fitness for a Rider

Read on to find out why you should be working out as a horse rider and what exercise you should be doing. Any equestrian will tell you that riding on a horse is more than just sitting there and the horse doing all the work. When it comes to training, racing, or riding for extended periods, fitness comes into play in a significant way.
