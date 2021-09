The government is eyeing a windfall tax on energy generating and trading companies that profit from increases in gas prices, the business and energy secretary has said. Speaking on Wednesday at a parliamentary committee Kwasi Kwarteng indicated that such a levy might be a way of correcting the market.The minister warned MPs that preparations were being made for gas prices to remain high for some time – despite Boris Johnson earlier this week describing the problem as "temporary"."I think 'temporary' means that it's a position where the price has spiked considerably... I think it has quadrupled in the last six...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO