Video Games

Gamers throw down at Bullpen

By Kent Davis
wbkb11.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALPENA, Mich. — Local comic shop Bob’s Bullpen hosted its first ever “Thunder Bull” video game tournament on Saturday. Eight teams and 32 single players showed up to go head–to–head in the popular fighting game “Super Smash Brothers.”. In “Smash,” players try to score points by knocking their opponents off...

