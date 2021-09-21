Gamers throw down at Bullpen

Some of racing’s biggest names destroy the competition in a feat of brutality and grace. When a hawk spots its prey sitting in a field or tree, ripe for the taking, it is patient. It waits in the sky for the perfect time to strike, and when all is said and done, there is nothing left to scavenge. This brutality of nature is the quintessential dynamic of the Firebird no-prep drag racing event. There is a prize to be one, whether it is money, or fame, or the admiration of your peers. This intense competition strives to pit the best against one another for victory above all others. Two matadors of machines that seek this goal are Jerry and Birdman. These respected drivers put everything on the limits to capture their prey because they know the power of their cars and their skill.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO