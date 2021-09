ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Those on the Rocklin School Board were called bigots at a heated meeting after a vote gave them final say over new extracurriculars introduced into the district. “You may have won a little victory tonight that you can go and hang your white hoods on,” said one Rocklin parent, Adrien. She calls the school board vote “shameful” and the board members “bigots.” “I just felt compelled to get up and go speak,” she told CBS13. She says she’s angry about the motion that now gives board members final say on all new electives taught in the district. Only one board member voted...

ROCKLIN, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO