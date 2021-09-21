Today's events for Sept. 22
”Beer, Bourbon, and Bach,” featuring a brass quintet from the Aiken Symphony Orchestra, will be held in the lobby of The Willcox today from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The brass quintet will be performing familiar songs, and The Willcox will be featuring a bourbon flight and craft beer special. For more information, contact Deedee Vaughters, Executive Director of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra, at 803-295-0313 or executivedirector@aikensymphonyorchestra.com.www.postandcourier.com
