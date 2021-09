The body of a 2-year-old little girl from Baton Rouge has been found in Mississippi. Her stepfather has been arrested and will likely face charges in connection to her death. 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen was last seen on Friday afternoon when she was in her families apartment while her stepfather says he had been taking a nap. When other children returned home from school, the little girl was gone.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO