CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6’ lands first hall of fame spot for transgender contestant

By North Texas Daily
ntdaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been widely credited for bringing the art of drag to mainstream media while pushing the limits for what drag artists can accomplish. Since its premier in 2009, the franchise has won multiple Primetime Emmy Awards and launched several spin-offs. “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” consistently retains its spot as one of the most popular spin-offs, giving previously eliminated queens the opportunity to showcase their growth since their original seasons and gain more exposure to the rapidly-growing fanbase.

www.ntdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Australian fly species named after drag queen star RuPaul

You may have heard of the Beyoncé fly. Now, move over and welcome a colorful species of insect named for drag queen titan RuPaul. Both were named by Bryan Lessard, with RuPaul’s species -- Opaluma rupaul -- becoming the 50th named by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, NPR reported.
ANIMALS
digitalspy.com

RuPaul makes history after winning another Emmy for Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race helped its eponymous creator enter the history books after an 11th Primetime Emmy Award win yesterday (September 19). Season 13 of the drag queen hit was crowned this year's Outstanding Competition Program at the glitzy bash, which in turn made RuPaul the most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Cher
Person
Pat Benatar
Person
Rupaul
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Dolly Parton
NYLON

Ra’Jah O’Hara On Getting Cut From 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars’

Much has been said about who gets made out to be the “villain” on reality TV shows, but few reality stars have managed to subvert the label as gracefully and graciously as Ra’Jah O’Hara. After finishing in ninth place on season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the Dallas-born queen found herself in the rather unfavorable position of having to stave off cruel fans who unfairly decided that she was the source of much of the season’s early drama. But rather than lash out, Ra’Jah took all the criticism in stride until she could return for season six of All Stars, where she arrived fully ready to redeem her reputation by showing viewers the real, “authentic” version of herself.
TV & VIDEOS
insider.com

20 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars, ranked by success

"RuPaul's Drag Race" has launched the media careers of hundreds of drag queens. Some of the drag queens on the show have gone on to make music and run successful businesses. Considering factors like what they've achieved since the show and social media followings, we ranked the 20 most successful drag queens.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Hall Of Fame#Drag Race#Transgender#No Scrubs#Tlc#Eureka
Decider

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Season 3 Cast Guide: Where to Follow on Instagram

Y’all wanted a twist, eh? Howsabout two seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in one year?! That’s what we’re getting as Season 3 of Drag Race UK death drops onto WOW Presents Plus just six months after Season 2 crowned a winner. But we ain’t complaining! If our fate as Drag Race fans is to have sickening new content on a weekly—or twice weekly—basis, then consider our fate sealed. This is a good way to spend your days.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodhousekeeping.com

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3: The release date

Start your engines and let the countdown begin: RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 will be returning to BBC Three on Thursday, 23rd September at 7pm. Fans have been introduced a brand new set of Queens and an array of exciting celebrity guests including Loose Women's Judi Love, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, national treasure Kathy Burke, Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle and Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock, to name but a few.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Myleene Klass joins forces with RuPaul's Drag Race star Veronica Green to perform an emotional ballad - after throwing a party based on the beloved show for her daughter Hero

Drag Race UK favourite Veronica Green has teamed up with Myleene Klass on her new single Nothing To Lose. The talented singer and musical theatre star, 36, has collaborated with classical music performer Myleene to produce a lush dramatic ballad - which builds and soars to a bold and surprising ending.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy