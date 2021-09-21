‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6’ lands first hall of fame spot for transgender contestant
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been widely credited for bringing the art of drag to mainstream media while pushing the limits for what drag artists can accomplish. Since its premier in 2009, the franchise has won multiple Primetime Emmy Awards and launched several spin-offs. “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” consistently retains its spot as one of the most popular spin-offs, giving previously eliminated queens the opportunity to showcase their growth since their original seasons and gain more exposure to the rapidly-growing fanbase.www.ntdaily.com
