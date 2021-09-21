‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6’ lands first hall of fame spot for transgender contestant

Much has been said about who gets made out to be the “villain” on reality TV shows, but few reality stars have managed to subvert the label as gracefully and graciously as Ra’Jah O’Hara. After finishing in ninth place on season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the Dallas-born queen found herself in the rather unfavorable position of having to stave off cruel fans who unfairly decided that she was the source of much of the season’s early drama. But rather than lash out, Ra’Jah took all the criticism in stride until she could return for season six of All Stars, where she arrived fully ready to redeem her reputation by showing viewers the real, “authentic” version of herself.

