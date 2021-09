The Chicago Bears turned things around on Sunday, winning their home opener 20-17. Matt Nagy remains unbeaten in Week 2 matchups. It was an ugly finish, but a win is a win. Last week, we were left with a lot of questions. This week, there were still questions, but fewer. The biggest and maybe only question that will be looming this week is will Andy Dalton start next week? He was sidelined due to a knee injury. But if he’s healthy, does he start? Or do you go with Justin Fields going forward?

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO