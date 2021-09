The Lake Preston Divers went 2-2 at the Clark Tournament this past weekend. The Lady Divers came out strong, taking the first set against Redfield but were not able to keep the momentum against the talented Redfield team and lost the final two sets. Webster was the third team in their tough pool of three. The Bearcats had just lost in three to Redfield and were hungry for a win. They beat the Divers in two sets.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO