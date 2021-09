On the heels of his fifth solo album release, J. Balvin is dropping some merch that’s sure to make you smile, and The Complex Shop is one of the first stores to have access. In March, the Colombian singer released Colores, a 10-track LP with each song named after a different color. Balvin tapped Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to create the cover art, music video, and merch.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO