Shares of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) shot through the roof Friday, surging as much as 31.1%. As of 12:43 p.m. EDT, the stock was trading 26.1% higher. Reports emerged late yesterday that the magazine publisher was in advanced talks to be acquired by IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a deal valued at $2.5 billion. This was according to The Wall Street Journal, who cited the oft-quoted "people familiar with the situation.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO