Cori Bush sponsors bill to stop evictions for duration of COVID-19 pandemic

By Daniel Desrochers, McClatchy Washington Bureau
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush introduced a bill Tuesday to halt evictions for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, in her latest push for resumption of a national eviction moratorium. In August, the St. Louis Democrat protested the expiration of a national moratorium by sleeping on the steps of...

Black Enterprise

Down For The Cause: Ben & Jerry’s Back Rep. Cori Bush With New Social Justice ‘Change Is Brewing’ Flavor

On Monday, Ben & Jerry’s announced its latest social justice flavor, Change Is Brewing, which also happens to be a partnership with Black-owned coffee retailer Blk & Bold. According to Today, this latest limited-batch release marks the company’s support for the People’s Response Act, proposed by Rep. Cori Bush over the summer.
abc17news.com

Legislation proposed by Cori Bush prompts ice cream flavor

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ben & Jerry’s latest ice cream flavor is supporting a new approach to policing, a proposal sponsored by Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis. The Vermont-based company on Monday launched the flavor “Change is Brewing.” The limited-batch offering features the flavor of cold brew coffee ice cream with swirls of marshmallow and fudge brownies. The company, at a news conference, also announced support for Bush’s legislation, the People’s Response Act. The measure seeks to change the emphasis in public safety toward less criminalization and toward providing more care to help people overcome mental health problems, substance abuse and other concerns.
goldrushcam.com

California’s U.S. Senator Alex Padilla Co-Leads Legislation with U.S. Senator Warren and Representative Cori Bush to Protect Renters During COVID-19 Pandemic – Would Enact a Nationwide Eviction Moratorium

September 22, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) joined Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and over three dozen of their colleagues in introducing the Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021 to enact an urgently needed nationwide eviction moratorium. In direct response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Biden’s initial eviction moratorium on the grounds that the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) lacked the statutory authority to mandate such a moratorium, the Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021 would clarify that the HHS Secretary does permanently retain the authority to implement an eviction moratorium in the interests of public health.
CBS Minnesota

Sen. Tina Smith Cosponsors Bill That Aims To Expand SCOTUS, Abolish Filibuster: ’Doing Nothing Is Not An Option’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Sen. Tina Smith announced Tuesday that she has become the first cosponsor to legislation that aims to expand the U.S. Supreme Court by four seats. The Democrat from Minnesota says she joined the bill from Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., because “balance must be restored to the court.” The legislation, if passed, would mean the court would go from nine seats to 13. RELATED: From ‘Delighted’ To ‘Dismayed’, Minn. Politicians React To Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation To SCOTUS Smith says the bill, called “The Judiciary Act,” is not without precedent since the number of Supreme Court justices has...
talesbuzz.com

A prominent anti-vax doctor, who falsely claimed the COVID-19 vaccine could make people magnetic, had her medical license renewed, report says

A prominent anti-vax doctor had her medical license renewed this month, the Ohio Capital reported. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny told Ohio lawmakers in June that COVID-19 vaccines could make people magnetic. Tenpenny was recently named one of the 12 most prolific sources of anti-vax misinformation. See more stories on Insider’s business...
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
MSNBC

Rep. Cori Bush on failed bipartisan police reform talks: “It’s a blow to the Black community”

Rep. Cori Bush understands the problems she went to D.C. to legislate. She joins Ali to talk about the true human cost of poverty, as well as the apparent failure of bipartisan Congressional negotiations on police reform. On that front, Bush says Congress may have missed its moment. “Because this didn’t pass both houses then, while the momentum was there, while people were in the streets…it made it so much harder for it to happen this year”. Sept. 25, 2021.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Rep. Cori Bush calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’ after voting against Iron Dome funding

JEFFERSON CITY — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush said Thursday that the United States shouldn’t be funding an “apartheid state’s military” after voting against $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. “Palestinians deserve freedom from militarized violence too,” Bush said on Twitter. “We shouldn’t be sending an additional $1B to...
Observer

Bill Gates: COVID-19 Has Worsened Inequality and Weakened Our Preparedness for the Next Pandemic

In 2017, Bill Gates penned an op-ed for Business Insider, warning that our public health infrastructure as it was would not be able to handle crises such as a global pandemic. That worst-case scenario became a reality two years later. With COVID-19 ravaging the world for over a year and governments investing in treatment and vaccination efforts like never before, you might think we are well prepared for the next pandemic.
