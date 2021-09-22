CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

This Vegan Chowder Skips The Seafood — But Not The Flavor

MindBodyGreen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Sometimes, you just want your dinner to be as warming and comforting as a hug—and if there's one food that's always that, it's chowder. But while most hinge on some seafood inclusion, this recipe from Danny Seo's latest cookbook Naturally, Delicious Dinners is totally vegan and gluten-free too.

www.mindbodygreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Hard-Boiled Eggs, Says Science

Eggs are nutrient powerhouses, especially if you keep the yolk in. Not to mention, there are so many ways you can incorporate eggs into meals. Aside from scrambled eggs, there's a lot you can whip up in a skillet—from omelets to poached eggs. In the oven, you can elevate your...
SCIENCE
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Olive Garden Salad: What To Know Before Ordering

Olive Garden is a restaurant chain that has a lot of fans, including some big-name celebrities like Shia LeBoeuf and John Travolta, who could probably afford to dine at nothing but high-end steakhouses every night without taking much of a hit to the wallet (via E Online). Bustle even reported that Taylor Swift even name-dropped Olive Garden in one of her songs.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Vegetable Oil#Add Oil#Food Drink#Italian
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
12tomatoes.com

Rachael Ray’s Stroganoff Casserole

Classic comfort food from the queen of quick meals. Rachael Ray is the queen of quick and efficient meals, but she also manages to make them incredibly tasty. Case in point – her Beef Stroganoff Casserole. Her recipe takes a classic comfort food dish and does it one better by transforming it into casserole while staying true to all the components that make it so good in the first place. Full of tender egg noodles, savory beef and mushrooms in an herbed sour cream sauce, and the genius addition of rye breadcrumbs, it’s a casserole that tastes familiar and totally new all at once.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Gin Lee

Chocolate fudge

Old fashioned fudge has always been a favorite holiday candy, and when made to perfection, it becomes a smooth and velvety chocolate treat. Most old-fashioned fudge recipes require cooking the fudge for about twenty-five to thirty minutes. And if you don't stir it almost constantly for the first fifteen minutes, or until the fudge loses its glossiness the fudge doesn't turn out precisely right.
feastmagazine.com

Vinegar Pie

Desperation pies have been part of the U.S. culinary tradition since the early 1800s, when resourceful farming families would replace seasonal fruit with whatever they could find in their cupboards to create equally delicious desserts. True to its name, vinegar pie, one type of desperation pie, uses apple cider vinegar instead of citrus fruit to add a touch of acid to each slice and balance out the sweetness of the rich custard filling. Despite its humble history, vinegar pie prevails today as a simple, comforting – and increasingly popular – flavor in the Ozarks region and beyond.
FOOD & DRINKS
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup smooth...
RECIPES
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
The Independent

North African spices amp up Italian pasta sauce

Many Americans think of only a handful of countries when they hear the word Mediterranean But that sea is surrounded by a diverse set of peoples and cuisines that have been blending — deliciously — for millennia.Take, for instance, macroona mbakbka, a satisfying one-pot meal that’s considered the national dish of Libya Pasta made its way into Libyan cooking through Italian colonization during the early to mid-20th century. For mbakbka, it’s paired with spices, tomato and chicken, or sometimes other types of meat.For our version from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights, Mediterranean,” which limits recipes to 45...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy