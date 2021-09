Understanding the state of the commercial real estate industry today requires a global perspective, and RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) is one place to get that. In today’s conversation, we sit down with Ann Gray, the Pasadena-based President-elect of this organization and also Principal of Gray Real Estate Advisors. Ann will lead the global organization in the fall of 2022, but today she tells us about their work and how it helps shape the world of commercial real estate across the globe. We also discuss the current state of the industry, which RICS evaluates quarterly through their Global Commercial Property Monitor, a sentiment study of occupiers and property owners.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO