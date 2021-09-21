CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only In Alaska

Watch The Colors Change From The Living Room Of This Remote Log Cabin In Alaska

By Megan McDonald
If you want to get off the beaten path this fall, head on out to this remote log cabin in Alaska. Located right outside of Healy in Anderson, Alaska, you get all the perks of privacy and gorgeous autumn leaves while still being able to drive right up. Pack your bags, grab your family, and head out to this beautiful cabin in the woods!

There’s a cozy little log cabin located in Anderson, Alaska that you’ll want to visit this season.

This rustic hideaway is a total gem, and located only 45 minutes from Denali National Park. The area is a wonder to behold every fall season, and this is a great place to experience the changing of the season’s colors.

This isn’t your average Alaskan log cabin.

Although it’s located in the Interior outside of Denali, it’s equipped with heat, electric, and hot water. There’s even a jacuzzi tub in the bathroom, and a hot tub inside!

The kitchen is large and fully stocked.

You’ll find an oven, running water, and plenty of items to help you cook. Bring some groceries and you’re good to go.

There are two bedrooms in the cabin.

One bedroom has a queen bed, and a smaller bedroom has a twin bed. The living room also has a sofa bed, a couch, and an air mattress. It can sleep up to nine people in total.

This cabin also offers other luxurious touches, like a washer and dryer.

This is hard to come by in the Denali National Park area, and is a total game changer when you’re spending your days outside exploring the beautiful scenery.

It even comes with an indoor hot tub to soak away the autumn chill.

Rates for this cozy log cabin start at only $107.00 per night. This is a total steal, so be sure to book your reservation as soon as possible!

To be so close to Denali National Park for the fall season is a gift.

This is one fall trip you’ll want to put at the top of your list. Pack your bags and head on out to this stunning spot on your next weekend trip.

Would you stay in this remote log cabin in Alaska? What do you think? Is it impressive? Let us know in the comments below!

Looking for more great log cabins in Alaska to visit? Pack Up The Family For A Weekend Getaway To This Modern Alaskan Log Cabin.

