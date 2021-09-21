Monday’s Scores

These are the Orlando area high school scores and top performers from Monday. More scores are rolling in as the night passes so check back. Buzz: The Kowboys scored early and often with 28 points in the first quarter. It could have been more if not for three touchdowns being called back due to penalties. Quarterback Chad Mascoe II had 4 TD passes with 2 of them going to Christian Combs. Donald Cummings and Tavion Swint had the other TD receptions. Ja’randy Swint had 2 TD runs, while the defense also stepped up for Sentinel No.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 3 DAYS AGO