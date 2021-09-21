NM State’s Maldonado named College Sports Madness Independent Offensive Player of the Week

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State sophomore quarterback Dino Maldonado made quite the impression in his first FBS collegiate start on Saturday. After the Aggies’ 43-35 win over South Carolina State, Maldonado was named Independent Offensive Player of the Week by College Sports Madness on Monday. Maldonado threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns in his first collegiate start, becoming the first Aggie to achieve those numbers in his first start since JJ McDermott in 2007.