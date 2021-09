Franz’s decision follows the reopening of DNR land east of the Cascades as peak wildfire danger lessens and conditions improve. As weather continues to shift and forecasts project rain on both sides of the Cascades, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz has lifted the statewide burn ban on all forest lands under the Washington State Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) fire protection. Burn restrictions from local jurisdictions or other state agencies may remain in place. Before lighting any fire, check with your local fire district or DNR regional office to see if such restrictions remain in place.

