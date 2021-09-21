Warriors Could Have Home-Court Disadvantage Due to COVID Protocols

LeBron James had been pretty tight-lipped about his vaccination status prior to this week, but during the Los Angeles Lakers’ media day on Tuesday, the four-time MVP confirmed that he has indeed been vaccinated against Covid-19. As for the league’s anti-vaxxers? It’s up to them, he says. “I know I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited not only for me but for my family or for my friends,” James said, emphasizing that he was not “talking about other people and what they should do.” James demurred...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO