NBA

Warriors Could Have Home-Court Disadvantage Due to COVID Protocols

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Paul George does not have proof of vaccination when the Los Angeles Clippers visit Chase Center for Opening Night on Oct. 21, he will be allowed to play -- under three conditions. These are the conditions, as provided by San Francisco Department of Public Health official Noel Sanchez, that any opponent visiting Chase Center must meet: 1. Remain at least six feet away from members of the public for the entire duration of the event 2.

