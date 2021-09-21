CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: We need to address flooding

Stamford Advocate
 9 days ago

Two summer storms, one with a Youtube video of someone trying to trap a Koi fish from Tilley Pond swimming aimlessly on the Post Road and the other of the flooding inside the Stop & Shop grocery store in the Goodwives Shopping Center, tell us that assumptions made in years past require a major rethink. From the ice age, Connecticut was left with grooves cut in a north-to-south direction that drains water into Long Island Sound. This flow was restricted in Darien by the building of I-95 in the 1950’s. Engineers who thought their solutions were sufficient then were proved wrong with the flooding at Norton Heights over the years and this summer the system’s culverts and pipes to get the waters through to the Five Mile river were clearly overwhelmed as well.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island Sound#Common Sense#Fish#Ice Age#Extreme Weather#Rtm
