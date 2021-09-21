CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mower County, MN

Potential Chemical Release Prompts Evacuation in Rural Mower County

By Andy Brownell
Power 96
Power 96
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An evacuation order was issued late this afternoon for a rural area long the Minnesota-Iowa border in Mower County. The Sheriff's Office says deputies went door-to-door within a one-mile radius of a farm located at 70587 110th Street in rural Adams to evacuate residents because of a potential chemical release from a fire in a hog confinement barn. The affected area included portions of Mitchell County in Iowa.

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 96

Charges-Minnesota Superintendent Was Drunk in School Vehicle

Karlstad, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Superintendent of a Minnesota school district is in hot water after he was found last weekend sitting in a school district vehicle on the grounds of a school in Karlstad with a blood-alcohol-concentration that was tested at more than two times the legal limit.
KARLSTAD, MN
Power 96

Rice County Commissioners Appoint Interim Sheriff

Jesse Thomas, Chief Deputy with the Rice County Sheriff's Office was appointed to fill the remainder of retiring Sheriff Troy Dunn's term. The vote was unanimous by the County Board of Commissioners at their meeting this morning in Faribault. Sheriff Dunn wrote a letter suggesting Thomas be appointed and contacted...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Crash Near Carlton College

Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - The latest motorcycle accident in Minnesota left a Northfield man with serious injuries. The accident happened around 5:00 pm in Northfield near Carlton College. The State Patrol says 21-year-old Cole Steinberg was driving on Highway 3 when the driver of an oncoming SUV turned...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Power 96

Authorities Need Help Locating Missing Minnesota Woman

A Missing Person Alert was issued on Monday, September 27, as authorities are asking for help finding a missing woman who was last seen on Friday, September 24. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued the alert on their official Facebook page, while including several pictures that should be shared across social media.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MN
Mower County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Rose Creek, MN
County
Mower County, MN
Mower County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Power 96

Faribault Fire Department Open House During Fire Prevention Week

The Faribault Fire Department will have an Open House at the Fire Station, 122 2nd Street NW, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The event is from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst will give us more details on the KDHL AM Minnesota Program Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
FARIBAULT, MN
Power 96

Latest Minnesota Motorcycle Fatality Was A 93-Year-Old Man

Glenwood, MN (KROC AM News) - The latest victim of a Minnesota motorcycle accident was a 93-year-old man. The State Patrol says the victim was killed Sunday in west-central Minnesota. The wreck happened in the city of Glenwood around 1:30 pm. The State Patrol says the victim was driving north...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Area#Confinement#The Sheriff S Office
Power 96

One Person Killed, Four Hurt In Andover Crash

Andover, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was killed and four others were injured in a traffic wreck in Andover Saturday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck collided with an oncoming passenger vehicle around 10:00 am. The driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene....
ANDOVER, MN
Power 96

Another Minnesotan Killed By Semi-Truck

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A man was killed Thursday in western Minnesota after being struck by a semi-truck. The State Patrol says the truck was trying to back onto a highway near the town of Wheaton when it hit the victim. He was identified as 24-year-old Jesse Kapela of Waite Park. He died at the scene of the accident that happened around 8:30 am. The truck was driven by 37-year-old Nicholas Hunter of Glenwood.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Grand Meadow Woman Seriously Hurt In Friday Crash

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - A Grand Meadow woman was seriously injured in a traffic crash near Mankato Friday. The crash happened on Highway 14 around 5:45 pm. The State Patrol says 23-year-old Nakiya Smith was driving north on Blue Earth County Rd 86 when her car collided with a van that was eastbound on Highway 14.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Power 96

Numerous Gunshots Heard During Rural Hastings Stand-Off

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 911 hang-up call led to what was likely a long and scary night for members of the Dakota County Sheriff's Office. A news release from Sheriff Tim Leslie indicates deputies were sent to a rural residence near Hastings around 10 o'clock Tuesday night. After speaking with a person at the address, the deputies indicated the man did not appear to be a threat to himself or others, but around 10:30 p.m. they heard what appeared to be a gunshot. The Sheriff says, over the next hour, the deputies continued to hear gunshots, and at times, it seemed the shots were being fired at the deputies.
HASTINGS, MN
Power 96

Faribault Airport Open House is Tomorrow

In 2018 Liz Wall Strohfus Field at Faribault Municipal Airport was struck by a tornado. In fact the anniversary was this week. When the storm was over there was not much left of the Arrival/Departure Building at the airport. Also severely damaged were several hangars. Planes were overturned. It looked...
FARIBAULT, MN
Power 96

Red Wing Man Charged With Strangling Woman at Hastings Hotel

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been charged with second-degree murder for the strangulation death of a Hastings woman earlier this year. The Dakota County Attorney's Office says 32-year-old Kyle Williams is accused of killing 36-year-old Kelly Kocurek at a hotel in Hastings. The criminal complaint says Hastings police responded to a medical call at the hotel on the afternoon of May 18th and found the unresponsive victim on the floor with several cords, that appeared to have been cut, on the floor next to her. The officers also described marks around her neck, along with blood on her bruised and swollen face. Williams had been staying with her in the hotel room and the complaint says he was screaming "hysterically" that the victim had strangled herself.
HASTINGS, MN
Power 96

Ramsey County Deputy Rams Shooting Suspect With Squad Car

Mounds View, MN (KROC-AM News) - Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were dispatched to a St. Paul suburb this morning to investigate an officer-involved use of force incident. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the use of force involved ramming into a suspect after he fired at...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Watch Out For Jogging Officers Along SE Minnesota Highways

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Watch out for cops running along some busy southeast Minnesota highways and roads. The annual southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is being held today (Thursday). It will start at the Olmsted County Government Center at 7:30 a.m. and participants will...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy