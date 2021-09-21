Potential Chemical Release Prompts Evacuation in Rural Mower County

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been charged with second-degree murder for the strangulation death of a Hastings woman earlier this year. The Dakota County Attorney's Office says 32-year-old Kyle Williams is accused of killing 36-year-old Kelly Kocurek at a hotel in Hastings. The criminal complaint says Hastings police responded to a medical call at the hotel on the afternoon of May 18th and found the unresponsive victim on the floor with several cords, that appeared to have been cut, on the floor next to her. The officers also described marks around her neck, along with blood on her bruised and swollen face. Williams had been staying with her in the hotel room and the complaint says he was screaming "hysterically" that the victim had strangled herself.

HASTINGS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO