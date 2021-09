If you have been following the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship North American Qualifier, then already know we have our top 8 teams. For those of you who do not know, this was a qualifier for teams in the USA and Canada, and they all battled it out for a $6,500 USD prize pool and a shot at the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M3 World Championship. Touted the biggest event ever in North America, the competition was fierce. And so, here are the top eight contestants who will now fight it out:

