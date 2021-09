When the schedule was announced in early May, this matchup with the Carolina Panthers stood out to me like a sore thumb. Not in a bad way, but, for me, it was more a feeling of curiosity. I knew by week three the bumps and bruises of a season would start to pile up. Early season trends and tendencies would be forming. It's a short week. And, quite honestly, with a new quarterback established in Carolina and a lot of new here in Houston, I figured week three would be a pivotal week in the continued establishment of an identity for both teams. Taking that ALL into account, this one was intriguing as all get out back in May.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO