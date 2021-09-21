CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vrabel Endorses NFL's Crackdown on Taunting

By John Glennon
AllTitans
AllTitans
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VczDT_0c3lan4B00

Even the most hard-core Tennessee Titans fan might have felt a touch of empathy for Seattle Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Lumen Field.

On a first-and-10 from the Titans’ 48-yard-line, Reed broke up a long Ryan Tannehill pass intended for A.J. Brown. Brown and Reed tumbled to the ground after battling for the ball. When Reed got up, he pumped his fists, then turned briefly toward the sprawled Brown and appeared to say something before he continued toward the sideline.

Did Reed’s short reaction merit the ensuing taunting call, which gave the Titans 15 yards and a first down in Seattle territory?

If the incident had occurred in 2020, the answer would have been “not likely.” Officials flagged taunting just 10 times in 256 games last year, according to nflpenalties.com, an average of just .04 times per contest.

But it’s a much different scenario so far in 2021, as officials already have called taunting 10 times in two weeks, an average of .31 times per game. Taunting has been flagged just as many times this season as some more commonly heard penalties, such as illegal use of the hands and illegal block above the waist, per nflpenalties.com.

Why the big change, which has met with plenty of pushback from NFL players and fans on social media?

During the offseason, the NFL’s Competition Committee made taunting – which had already been in the rule book – a points of emphasis for the 2021 season, looking to crack down on “any flagrant acts or remarks that deride, mock, bait, or embarrass an opponent.”

Two taunting penalties committed by an individual player will result in an automatic disqualification. In addition, the taunting player may be subject to additional discipline depending on the severity of the action.

But has the crackdown gone too far, infringing on player celebrations?

That was the question asked this week of Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who just happens to be one of four head coaches – along with Indianapolis’ Frank Reich, Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin and Washington’s Ron Rivera – on the committee that recommended the increased emphasis on taunting.

“I think anything that is directed at an opponent, whether you point at them, spike the ball, things that are directed at opponents, should be taunting,” Vrabel said. “Things that are directed at your teammates, your fans, your crowd is a celebration. I think there is a difference. I am not going to look at them at a case-by-case basis, but that is one of the things that we focused on is not trying to do things that hurt the team, and taunting would be one of those things that we put under that label.”

A number of players have voiced their disapproval of the taunting crackdown.

One is Tampa Bay quarterback and NFL legend Tom Brady, who added a one-word comment – AGREED! – to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN’s Field Yates, who’d written that the new taunting rule stinks.

Another is NFL Players Association President J.C. Tretter, starting center for the Cleveland Browns, who took to the NFLPA website just before the regular season – already concerned about the taunting emphasis he’d seen in preseason contests. Tretter made two points very clear: First, the NFL’s Competition Committee consists of 11 members – and just one of them is an NFLPA representative. Two, any suggestion that players favored a crackdown on taunting was wrong.

“I can assure you, as an attendee of the competition committee meeting myself, that was not the case,” Tretter wrote. “On the contrary, we would support the removal of this point of emphasis immediately. Fans enjoy the intensity and the raw emotion that our players show on the field; and the overwhelming majority of the time, players understand the line between that emotion and bad sportsmanship.”

Rivera told media Tuesday that one goal of the taunting crackdown is to eliminate escalation of emotions that can lead to brawls, noting that players on the receiving end of taunting often feel the need for payback, and “the next thing you know, you’ve got a big fight on your hands.”

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, held out the possibility that if players get the message early this season, the number of taunting calls may drop.

“When you see a heavy dose of it early (officials are trying to make a point), they’re trying to stop that,” Jones said on radio station 105.3-FM in Dallas. “I think that’s what you’re seeing. Hopefully that’ll get back to a level that’s ordinary, not extraordinary.”.

In the meantime, however, players must realize anything that’s borderline taunting – even if many fans and players feel otherwise – is going to be flagged. So, feel free to express your emotions on the field, but don’t even glance in the neighborhood of an opponent while doing so.

“If you are excited, go make a play,” Vrabel said. “If (Titans cornerback) Kristian Fulton makes a play, there is no reason for us to talk to (Seattle wide receiver D.K. Metcalf afterward). We should go and congratulate and celebrate with Kristian Fulton.”

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Play nice, or else: Taunting calls skyrocket in NFL

D.J. Reed had just made a crucial stop. With eight minutes left in Sunday’s game, and with the Tennessee Titans driving down the field, the Seahawks cornerback broke up a pass intended for wide receiver A.J. Brown on a deep shot. So, Reed celebrated — getting up off the ground...
NFL
thebutlercollegian.com

OT: The NFL’s trouble with taunting

Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed “taunting” Titans’ receiver A.J. Brown, after deflecting away a pass attempt on a key 3rd down. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Buchanan, The Seattle Times. In a closely contested affair between the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans, the most influential event in the entire game was a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
Salina Post

UPDATE: Chiefs Reid released from hospital; to visit team soon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital Monday after he felt ill and was taken by ambulance to be treated for dehydration following their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews said that Reid was “in great spirits” and that he planned to visit the practice facility later in the day or Tuesday. In the meantime, Chiefs coordinators Steve Spagnuolo and Eric Bieniemy ran the Monday film reviews. The 63-year-old Reid is expected to coach Sunday when the Chiefs visit Philadelphia.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Jerry Jones
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions next great QB could be an even better Lamar Jackson

We know that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback in 2021 and he will likely be their starter in 2022. But, during those two seasons, will Goff prove to the Lions that he is their QB of the future?. Personally, I believe in Goff more than most...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Nflpenalties Com#Competition Committee#Espn#Nfl Players Association#The Cleveland Browns#Nflpa#Cowboys
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. This was the first loss of the regular season for Tom Brady’s team. Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski took a huge hit in the loss, as he was forced to depart the contest with an apparent injury.
NFL
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown’s puzzling postgame outfit roasted by Bruce Arians

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started their title retention drive on a winning note after beating the Dallas Cowboys in nail-biting fashion on Thursday, 31-29. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had to pull out all the tricks in the dying minutes to escape the gritty Cowboys, who were led by the comebacking Dak Prescott. Tom Brady was once again masterful for the defending champions, with Leonard Fournette, Antonio Brown, and Ryan Succop, who made the game-winning field goal, also providing key contributions.
NFL
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
357
Followers
460
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy