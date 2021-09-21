CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside a doomed migrant boat journey from Mexico to California

By Alexandra Ulmer and Kristina Cooke
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - As the 40-foot cabin cruiser lurched for 12 hours on the Pacific on its dead-of-night journey to California from Tijuana, a Mexican migrant named Eberardo tried to keep the panicked passengers' spirits up. "Think of God and what you most love: a child, your mother," Eberardo,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Us Border Patrol#Fishing Boats#Border Crossings#Reuters#Mexican
