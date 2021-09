Football wasn’t as far from Jaron Keyser’s mind as one might expect, in the aftermath of an April injury on the baseball diamond that required facial surgery. Less than six months later, both he and the Zion Christian gridiron program showed the progress of their respective transitions, as the junior turned in a stellar two-way performance to lift the Eagles to their first victory in eight-man competition and earned player of the week recognition in the process.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 4 DAYS AGO