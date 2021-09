Though no one seems to want to take credit for the idea, the making of a 5000-acre commercial industrial zone is being created in the Rice County comprehensive plan. We know one of the stated goals is to have orderly sustainable growth and the county promotes municipal water and sewer facilities. The idea of plunking down an industrial zone of that size extending miles from any municipality seems about as far from orderly as you can get. Most of the area has no city water or sewer and the cities have no plans to provide them.

RICE COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO