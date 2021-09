CULVER CITY, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College women's soccer program secured its first win of the season while on the road at West LA College on Tuesday afternoon. Emely Graciliano Sanchez put the Bulldogs (1-2-2) ahead early with a goal in the opening minute of action, but the momentum quickly swayed in favor of the home team after a pair of goals in the 12th and 36th minutes from the Wildcats (0-4-1). Jaelynn Guzman gave Hancock breathing room in the 47th minute with a goal that knotted the score, but it was a goal by Antoinette Terrones 49th minute that secured the victory for the squad.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO