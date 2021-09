The Lady Vandals volleyball team have won the championship of their own Vandal Tournament for the first time in nearly a decade. In pool play, the Lady Vandals beat Lebanon 25-16, 25-13 in their first match of the day before getting a hard fought three set win over South Central 25-22, 12-25, 15-7. Vandalia then wrapped up pool play with a 25-8, 25-12 win over Decatur Eisenhower to earn their spot in the Championship match. The Lady Vandals then swiftly beat Carlyle 25-13, 25-15 to win their first championship in the tournament since 2012. The Lady Vandals are now 13-5 on the season. They will next play on Monday at Ramsey.

