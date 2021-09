Syracuse edged Liberty on Friday night at the Carrier Dome, 24-21. Here are some quick hits from the game:. Sean Tucker’s three 100-yard games this season have all been of 132 yards or more. Tucker is only the eighth player in Syracuse history to rush for at least 132 yards in three games in a single season. Jerome Smith last accomplished the feat in 2012 and, more notably, Joe Morris did it in each of his four seasons at Syracuse, surpassing 132 yards on 16 occasions in his career.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO