CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mower County, MN

Potential Chemical Release Prompts Evacuation in Rural Mower County

By Andy Brownell
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An evacuation order was issued late this afternoon for a rural area long the Minnesota-Iowa border in Mower County. The Sheriff's Office says deputies went door-to-door within a one-mile radius of a farm located at 70587 110th Street in rural Adams to evacuate residents because of a potential chemical release from a fire in a hog confinement barn. The affected area included portions of Mitchell County in Iowa.

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

Rice County Commissioners Appoint Interim Sheriff

Jesse Thomas, Chief Deputy with the Rice County Sheriff's Office was appointed to fill the remainder of retiring Sheriff Troy Dunn's term. The vote was unanimous by the County Board of Commissioners at their meeting this morning in Faribault. Sheriff Dunn wrote a letter suggesting Thomas be appointed and contacted...
RICE COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

A Former Faribault Man Has Been Missing Since Sept 17 In Northern MN

A former Faribault man, Dustin Sundin, has been missing since September 17th, when he walked away from an address in Angora Minnesota. Sundin, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office "suffers from substance abuse issues and Ataxia, which is a central nervous system disorder and causes him to walk with a cane" he is considered by law enforcement to be a missing 'vulnerable' adult.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Crash Near Carlton College

Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - The latest motorcycle accident in Minnesota left a Northfield man with serious injuries. The accident happened around 5:00 pm in Northfield near Carlton College. The State Patrol says 21-year-old Cole Steinberg was driving on Highway 3 when the driver of an oncoming SUV turned...
NORTHFIELD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MN
Mower County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Rose Creek, MN
County
Mower County, MN
Mower County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Area#Confinement#The Sheriff S Office
KDHL AM 920

Anoka Boy Arrested For Making Threat About A School Shooting

Anoka, MN (KROC AM News) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested by police in Anoka after admitting he made a threatening social media post about a school shooting. The Anoka Police Dept. became aware of the threat Saturday. Investigators interviewed the boy Sunday. According to the Anoka PD, the boy...
ANOKA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Another Minnesotan Killed By Semi-Truck

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A man was killed Thursday in western Minnesota after being struck by a semi-truck. The State Patrol says the truck was trying to back onto a highway near the town of Wheaton when it hit the victim. He was identified as 24-year-old Jesse Kapela of Waite Park. He died at the scene of the accident that happened around 8:30 am. The truck was driven by 37-year-old Nicholas Hunter of Glenwood.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Commercial Driver Arrested Near Faribault For DWI, BAC Nearly 6 Times The Limit

A Commercial driver was pulled over for not maintaining his lane and was subsequently tested for driving while impaired on I-35 near Faribault on Monday, September 20th. The driver, failed all of the field sobriety tests and was taken into custody where he later blew a .23 according to the Faribault Police Department's The Point After, which is nearly 6 times the legal limit for commercial drivers.
FARIBAULT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
KDHL AM 920

Numerous Gunshots Heard During Rural Hastings Stand-Off

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 911 hang-up call led to what was likely a long and scary night for members of the Dakota County Sheriff's Office. A news release from Sheriff Tim Leslie indicates deputies were sent to a rural residence near Hastings around 10 o'clock Tuesday night. After speaking with a person at the address, the deputies indicated the man did not appear to be a threat to himself or others, but around 10:30 p.m. they heard what appeared to be a gunshot. The Sheriff says, over the next hour, the deputies continued to hear gunshots, and at times, it seemed the shots were being fired at the deputies.
HASTINGS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Red Wing Man Charged With Strangling Woman at Hastings Hotel

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been charged with second-degree murder for the strangulation death of a Hastings woman earlier this year. The Dakota County Attorney's Office says 32-year-old Kyle Williams is accused of killing 36-year-old Kelly Kocurek at a hotel in Hastings. The criminal complaint says Hastings police responded to a medical call at the hotel on the afternoon of May 18th and found the unresponsive victim on the floor with several cords, that appeared to have been cut, on the floor next to her. The officers also described marks around her neck, along with blood on her bruised and swollen face. Williams had been staying with her in the hotel room and the complaint says he was screaming "hysterically" that the victim had strangled herself.
HASTINGS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Watch Out For Jogging Officers Along SE Minnesota Highways

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Watch out for cops running along some busy southeast Minnesota highways and roads. The annual southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is being held today (Thursday). It will start at the Olmsted County Government Center at 7:30 a.m. and participants will...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy