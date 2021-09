The Syracuse Orange (1-1, 0-0) look to right the ship with a tune-up game against their in-state FCS foe in the Albany Great Danes (0-2, 0-0) After a lackluster, to say the least, offensive performance against Rutgers last week, Syracuse looks to avoid 2014 Villanova and play a clean game with little mistakes and no injuries as the opponent difficulty ramps up dramatically. Somehow, Syracuse and Albany have never played each other in football, so it’ll at least be nice to see our I-90 friends from the east join us for a (hopefully) fun game in the Carrier Dome.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO