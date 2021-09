Before it even started, the 2021 Emmys seemed like it was set to put diversity on the back burner. With leading nomination totals from Ted Lasso (13), The Crown (11) and The Handmaid’s Tale (11), the ceremony promised to focus on shows with predominantly white casts (and creative teams). It didn’t take long for that prophecy to become a reality. The first 15 winners of the night were white, with even unexpected victors like Mare of Easttown and Hacks sending white folks to the podium. Diversity at an awards show, once again, was largely for optics.

