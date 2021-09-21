Blackwell, Dorothy "Dot"

Tupelo-Dorothy "Dot" Wayne Blackwell, at 92 years old, died Monday, September 20, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a short illness. Dot was born May 7, 1929, in Plantersville, to Noah Espy Blackwell, Jr. and Merle Durrett Blackwell. Dot is survived by a brother, Noah Espy Blackwell, III and Joan Vance Blackwell of Paris, Kentucky. She has two nieces, Melanie A. Blackwell, and Nora Blackwell Judy (Morgan) both of Lexington Kentucky, and one nephew, R. Vance Blackwell of Paris. Also surviving are two great-nephews, Dustin H. Pegg of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, and Captain Joshua S. Judy (Amy) of Niceville, Florida, and one great-niece, Elizabeth M. Judy of Charleston, South Carolina. Dot graduated from Plantersville Consolidated High School and received her Bachelor's degree from Blue Mountain College. She went on to earn her Master's of Education from the University of Mississippi in Special Education. After retiring from her teaching career that spanned over 30 years, Dot moved back to Tupelo. She taught in both Mississippi and the Miami-Dade County School system in South Florida. Ever the student, Dot continued to take courses at Itawamba Community College and took every opportunity to travel with the Community College, friends and family. She was a very active member of the Plantersville Baptist Church, serving in the capacity of Sunday School teacher and a member of the Music Ministry as Pianist and Organist. The family is very appreciative of the members of Plantersville Baptist Church and her loving friends and neighbors for their exceptional care and compassion during Dot's hour of need. No public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Plantersville Baptist Church or the charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.