Aberdeen, MS

Miller, Herbert "Archie"

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Aberdeen- Herbert Harold "Archie" Miller went to meet the Lord at Heaven's gate and be reunited with his loving wife, Betty, on September 19, 2021 at the age of 90. Archie was born on February 9, 1931 in Houston, MS to the late John Herbert Miller and Elease Davis Miller. He married Betty Katherine Kilgore on November 23, 1955. He graduated from Houston High School and Mississippi State University. Archie was a four year U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, serving aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Yorktown. He and his wife Betty were charter members of St. Mark United Methodist Church and remained dedicated servants throughout their lives. Archie was a retired employee of Walker Manufacturing Company in Aberdeen and an avid sports fan, especially for his MSU Bulldogs. He spent his time on the computer, reading, watching sports and the news on TV, and working in the yard. Archie helped his wife, children, and grandchildren in anyway he could. He always said that his day was complete when he had made at least one person laugh. Survivors include his four daughters; Kim (Howard) Dahlem of Decatur, AL, Candy (Randy) Ferguson of West Point, MS, Katie (David) Holliday of Memphis, TN, and Leigh (Gary) Bynum of Collierville, TN; eight grandchildren, Will (Jennifer) Dahlem, Anna (Matt) Jackson, Lane (Alley) Ferguson, Lee Ferguson, Mitch Bynum, Abby Holliday, Ainsley Holliday and Maddie Bynum; six great grandchildren, Aiden Ferguson, Bailey Dahlem, Harper Jackson, Ben Dahlem, Miller Jackson and Culley Ferguson. Archie was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life his wife Betty, and his special angel, granddaughter Miller Katherine Bynum. Services will be at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Aberdeen on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., with the Rev. Frank Davis and Rev. Kenneth Corley officiating. Burial to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be grandsons; Will Dahlem, Lane Ferguson, Lee Ferguson and Mitch Bynum; grandson in-law, Matt Jackson and family friend, Steve Gaskin. Donations may be made to: St. Mark United Methodist Church-Aberdeen, MS / St. Jude-Memphis, TN or charity of choice. Visitation will be Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, MS. For online condolences please visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.

www.djournal.com

