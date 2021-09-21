Le Sueur County Extension: Late summer tree diseases

Water levels on the Red River remain low but the flow is substantially better than a few weeks ago, running about 700 cfs in Grand Forks. While it is still not great, it is good for the fish. The catfish seem to be responding to the stable higher water quite well with many good reports coming in. Fish are being caught pretty much everywhere right now and it appears they have moved to the channel edges and more traditional spots for this time of year.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 13 DAYS AGO