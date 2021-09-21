Le Sueur County Extension: Late summer tree diseases
Some beneficial rains finally fell in late August. It did not come in time for some crops and plants, but recharging the groundwater will be important for next year. The moisture also jumpstarted fungal diseases which hit woody plants. One of these was lilac leaf spot — aka lilac pseudocercospora. While not fatal, this disease causes ugly looking, crispy leaves to fall off prematurely. Usually July is the peak time when people notice damage.www.southernminn.com
