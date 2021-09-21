Harrison, Ronald Douglas

"God has you in his arms, we have you in our hearts." Ronald Douglas Harrison, 60, resident of Ripley, passed away September 17, 2021 at his home. A Memorial Service honoring the life of Mr. Harrison will be Friday September 24, 2021 from 4 PM until 7 PM at West Memorial Church in Saulsbury, TN. Arrangements will be provided by the Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Harrison was born October 1, 1960 in Bolivar, TN, to the late Gillis Cordell and J. Dean Purcell Harrison. He received his education in the Middleton Public School System and found much love in being a self employed carpenter for most of his life. A Christian, Mr. Harrison had a passion for fishing, playing the guitar, coyotes, rock and roll, especially his favorite band ACDC, and working on anything and everything. A caring man with a smile that could light up a room, he will be remembered for his kind heart and loving spirit he had towards his friends, family and his much adored daughter. Those left to cherish his memories include one daughter, Jessica Dawn Harrison(Vanity Quinez) of Colorado, three sisters, Ladonna Marie McLearen(Randy) of Saulsbury, TN, Cathy Jeanne Roberts(Keith) of Glendale, OH, and Becky Ward of Middleton, TN, one brother, Mark Crandel Harrison(Dorthy) of Bolivar, TN, and two grandchildren, Eyesis and Oakland Bay Mancha. He is also preceded in death by a brother in law, Calvin Ward. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Harrison family at ripleyfunerlhome.com.