Registration is now open for the City of Cleveland’s Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Center Fall 2021 programs. In an effort to offer high-quality, interactive programming during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Cleveland’s Mayor’s Office of Prevention, Intervention and Opportunity for Youth and Young Adults (PIOYYA) and the Division of Recreation will continue to offer virtual and limited in-person activities in our NRRCs. All programs and activities center around six areas: Youth and Adult Education; Job and Career Readiness; Health and Wellness; Youth Leadership Development, Mentorship and Community Service; the Arts; and Sports and Recreation. In addition, each NRRC will continue to offer traditional daily programs and activities. The City of Cleveland will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 data amid the spread of the Delta variant. Please be certain to carefully review the Health and Safety Measures for NRRC Guests section of the guide.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO