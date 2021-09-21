CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Shults Bryan, Linda

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Cover picture for the articleLinda Shults Bryan, 72, passed away suddenly in her home on Friday, September 17, 2021. Linda was born in Memphis,Tennessee on September 1, 1949, to Mattie Sue and Joneal Hodgin. After 30 years as a telephone operator, she proudly retired from AT&T, previously South Central Bell and BellSouth. More recently, for several years, she has been everyone's favorite door greeter at Sam's Club. Linda has also been a devoted follower of Christ, her entire life. Linda was a loving sister, niece, aunt, mother, grandmother and friend, who is survived by her sisters, Nancy Hodgin of Guntown and Manessa (Gary) Monson of Crystal Lake, Illinois; son, Marvin Neal Shults of New Albany; daughter Shelia (Tim) Hall of Guntown; granddaughter, Jessica (Jorge)Interiano of Oxford; and her adored great-grandchildren, Christopher and Natalie Fernandez-Interiano, also of Oxford. She is preceded in death by her parents Mattie Sue and Joneal. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, September 25, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Linda's life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Randy Hamilton. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Hickory Flat Cemetery in Cedar Grove, Tennessee. Memorials may be made to FNB Bank towards the Shults-Bryan Family to provide future housing and care for her disabled son, Marvin. Pallbearers will be James Bryan, Tim Hall, Jorge Interiano, Tom Rogers, Gary Monson, and Harmon Hall. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

