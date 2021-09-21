CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MS

Davis, Carolyn

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Carolyn Davis, 83, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Dogwood Assisted Living in Fulton. She was born January 31, 1938, in Itawamba County to Woodrow and Reba Wren Davis. She was a homemaker for many years and enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, and being around her family. She also enjoyed watching veterinarian shows on television, such as Dr. Pol. Carolyn was a sociable person who loved her Lord and Savior. Services will be at noon Thursday, September 23, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Shane Ray officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery at Tremont. Survivors include one son, Steve Stevens (Nancy) of Tremont; three daughters, Kathy Moore Luprete (Anthony) of Tremont, Debra Sanders (Allan) of Jackson, MO, and Rayette Stevens of Tremont; the father of her children, Bro. Ray Stevens of Tremont; two sisters, Barbara Sanderson of Smithville and Linda Heatherly of Fulton; 10 grandchildren, Andrea Ross, Chris Walton, Elizabeth Gutierrez, Catie Moore, Dustin Sanders, Brooke Garbey, Jessica Longoria, Emily Stevens, and Kel Nichols; 13 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Melissa Ritch; an infant brother; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Kel Nichols, Dustin Sanders, Nick Garvey, Mitch Brown, Michael Sanderson, Bud Loden, and Lee Loden. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Davis family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

