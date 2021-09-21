CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Heard, Rev. Michael J.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRev. Michael Junior Heard was born February 13, 1977 in Grand Rapids, MI. He departed this life Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A Graveside Celebration of his life will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. A Walk-Thru Public Viewing will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."

www.djournal.com

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
