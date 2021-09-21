CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Free coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts for National Coffee Day Sept. 29

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zVXZ_0c3lQk8400

Love coffee? Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free coffees to their DD Perks customers Sept. 29.

To get the coffee, you just need to make another purchase.

Customers can get a free medium iced or hot coffee with their purchase.

If you aren’t a DD Perks member, that’s okay! There’s still time to sign up before National Coffee Day.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
Mental_Floss

Want Fresher Food at McDonald’s? Try Asking for a Receipt

It's hard to spend a lot of money at McDonald's, so you may not think to ask for a receipt when placing an order there. But even if you only paid a few dollars for your Big Mac and apple pie, you should still ask for proof of your purchase—if only to throw the slip in the trash a few seconds later. As Reader's Digest reports, simply asking for a receipt can improve the quality of your fast food meal.
RESTAURANTS
mashed.com

This Company Is Selling Chick-Fil-A Sandwiches On Sundays

There are a few things Chick-fil-A is famous for: tasty chicken, pleasant service, and the fact that they are always closed on Sundays. No matter how much fans of the chain might wish they could get a delicious Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich seven days a week, all Chick-fil-A locations have been closed on Sundays ever since the company was founded in 1946. The company's founder, S. Truett Cathy, believed it was important that "he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose," so he ensured that all his restaurants would close their doors on Sundays, and the brand has maintained that tradition ever since, according to Chick-fil-A's website.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunkin Donuts#National Coffee Day#Iced Coffee#Hot Coffee#Food Drink
foodsided.com

Starbucks is brewing free coffee for its 50th anniversary

For many Starbucks coffee fans, every day feels like National Coffee Day. As the company marks its 50th anniversary, the brand is giving a gift to all its fans. On National Coffee Day, September 29, free coffee is brewing at Starbucks. Ready to fill up your own mug?. From that...
BUSINESS
cw35.com

Panera Bread offers free coffee to caregivers of all kinds for holiday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN Newsource) - Here's something that will lift your parenting spirits:. National Coffee Day is September 29, and Panera Bread is helping parents and caregivers celebrate the day. The restaurant says it is dedicating the annual holiday to parents of all kinds. People can let the Panera...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC News

Celebrate National Coffee Day with free coffee from your favorite brands

Coffee lovers, get ready because National Coffee Day and International Coffee Day are upon us. To celebrate these caffeinated food holidays -- with National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 and International Coffee Day on Oct. 1 -- brands offer everything from freebies to special deals to help you save. Check...
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Miami

Celebrate National Coffee Day With These Discounts, Deals & Freebies

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday, the nation celebrates America’s favorite pick me up. September 29th is National Coffee Day. According to the National Day Calendar, coffee has been around since the 15th century. Back then Yemen monks prepared their coffee much like we do today. They roasted the coffee beans and brewed it. The beans were eventually smuggled out of the middle east and later spread to Europe, Indonesia, and the Americas. Today, more than 50 countries around the world grow coffee. So are you in the mood for a cup of Joe? Here are some deals and freebies around South Florida. Dunkin’: DD Perks members will get...
MIAMI, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Get free coffee at Starbucks, Krispy Kreme and more on National Coffee Day

(CNN) -- It's that time of the year again: Today (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day. This year's commemoration arrives just as Americans are getting back to their coffee drinking habits, according to the National Coffee Association. Coffee consumption has rebounded to pre-Covid levels thanks to easing health safety restrictions and customers growing more comfortable with ordering ahead on apps, according to the organization's research.
RESTAURANTS
Newsweek

Is McDonald's Closing Indoor Dining?

Some McDonald's outlets are preparing to close indoor seating areas or limit opening hours due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. In a call with franchisees last Wednesday, senior McDonald's staff recommended outlets consider closing indoor seating in counties where COVID cases exceed 250 per 100,000 people on a rolling three-week average.
RESTAURANTS
Food Network

Krispy Kreme Blesses Us with Its Take on Cinnamon Rolls

There are certain associations we can always count on. We’ll find burgers at McDonald’s, tacos at Taco Bell and pancakes at IHOP. The same has always been true for Krispy Kreme -- it’s a great spot to get doughnuts. Except it turns out their latest new menu item isn’t a doughnut at all!
RESTAURANTS
geekculture.co

McDonald’s All-New McPepper Arrives In September For A Limited Time

McDonald’s is releasing an all-new limited-edition burger that may just be a brand new favourite for pepper lovers! Launching on 2 September, the McPepper will be hitting all restaurants in Singapore. The new McPepper burger features two tender beef patties coated in sweet and spicy black pepper sauce. The patties...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy