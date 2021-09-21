USPS starts new program that offers an affordable and quick delivery option

The U.S. Postal Service has started a new pilot program that offers customers a cheaper and fast delivery option.

The catch is that it’s currently only available in Texas and for businesses and organizations.

It’s called the USPS Connect Local service, and will provide local-to-local same-day or next-day package delivery at affordable rates, according to USPS.

The way it works is that after signing up, businesses can bring their packages that are already labeled straight to the loading dock of a post office closest to them and get the same delivery rates that only large volume shippers normally get.

Hopefully the pilot program will be brought to more locations throughout the country as the holidays get closer.

