Does the name Shawn Abner mean anything to you? If you were following the New York Mets in 1984, you may remember them selecting him first overall in that year’s draft. A high school outfielder from Pennsylvania, Abner never had the MLB career the Mets and everyone else seemed to believe he would. He would end up packaged in the trade with the San Diego Padres to acquired Kevin McReynolds after the 1986 season, putting his legacy in the hands of a new organization.

