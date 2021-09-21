34-TEN transforms old chicago bow truss warehouse into light-filled photography studio
A chicago photographer approached 34-TEN with a problem they needed help solving: the careful conversion of a pre-existing 4,700 sqft (436 sqm) bow truss warehouse into a professional photography studio. the renovated building needed to house staff offices, a client lounge, ample storage, and a large open space that could accommodate both motion and still photography used in advertising.www.designboom.com
Comments / 0